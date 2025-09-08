Michael Owen may not be a fan’s favourite at Liverpool these days but it’s sometimes forgotten how good at goalscoring he was.

Owen scored 158 goals in 297 matches for Liverpool, the first of which came in a 2-1 defeat at Wimbledon back in May 1997.

Liverpool had been fighting Manchester United for the title for much of the 1996-97 season but this reverse at Selhurst Park effectively handed the title to United. Roy Evans’ side would go on to finish fourth, behind Newcastle and Arsenal, missing out on Champions League qualification.

But the game is mainly remembered for Owen’s goal – even though he didn’t start the match. We’re asking you to name the XI that began the match for Liverpool in south London.

If you find this quiz too easy, why not try and name every player to score on their Premier League debut for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?