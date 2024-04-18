Can you name Liverpool’s XI from the 2016 Europa League final?

Liverpool are back in the Europa League for the first time since the 2015-16 season, but can you name the XI that lost to Sevilla in that year’s final?

After taking over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp guided the Reds all the way to the final two in a run that included memorable victories over Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

But Europa League specialists Sevilla proved one step too far. On a damp evening at St Jakob Park in Basel, the Reds led 1-0 at half-time but were overhauled by three second-half goals that sent the trophy to Andalucia once more.

The game is now a footnote in the hugely successful Klopp era, but we’d like you to name the Liverpool XI from the Europa League final seven years ago.

If that gives you a taste for another challenge, try naming Liverpool’s XI from Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge.

