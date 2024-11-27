Can you name Liverpool’s XI from their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in 2009?

Liverpool and Real Madrid have played out some legendary meetings in European competition over the years, with few more memorable than the Reds’ 4-0 win at Anfield in March 2009.

Bob Paisley’s Liverpool famously beat Los Blancos 1-0 in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris, while Madrid got their revenge with a 3-1 victory in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv – and a 1-0 win in the 2022 final in Paris.

Perhaps the most unforgettable meeting between the two greats of European football was Liverpool’s 5-0 aggregate victory back in the 2008-09 in the round of 16, in which the Reds added gloss to their 0-1 first-leg result at the Bernabeu with a 4-0 win on their own patch.

That second leg is one of the finest moments of Rafael Benitez’s tenure, but how well do you remember it? We’re asking you to name every member of Liverpool’s starting XI that night.

