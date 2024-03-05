Can you name Liverpool’s XI from their 7-0 win over Man Utd in 2023?

On March 5, 2023, Liverpool recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Manchester United – but how well do you remember the game?

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead on the stroke of half time and they then became absolutely relentless in the second half by smashing in a further six goals.

The result is Liverpool’s biggest-ever triumph over the Red Devils and it’s also one of the biggest wins in Premier League history.

Following the dominant performance, Klopp told reporters: “Freak result, top performance. A really top performance from the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special, the best for a long, long, long, long, long, long time. We were there, we were aggressive but we played football.

“It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way I think everybody saw how good the boys can be.”

