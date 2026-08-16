Can you name Liverpool’s XI from their first Premier League game in 1992?

On August 16, 1992, Liverpool kicked off a new era, taking on Nottingham Forest in the first televised game of the new Premier League. It didn’t go to plan, though, as the Reds lost 1-0 at the City Ground.

It was Teddy Sheringham, in one of his very last games for Forest before he moved to Tottenham, who got the winner on the day, making it an unhappy start in the re-branded English top flight for Graeme Souness’ Reds.

But how well do you remember it? We want you to name Liverpool’s starting XI from that day.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming Rafa Benitez’s 30 most-used players at Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?