Mohamed Salah made his official Liverpool debut in a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw with Watford at Vicarage Road in August 2017.

Salah, who had just joined the Reds from Roma, made an immediate impact by winning a penalty and later scoring their third goal.

The Egypt international has since established himself as one of the best players in the world, but we’re asking you to name the XI from that draw with Watford.

This was just before Liverpool’s imperial phase under Klopp, so some of these names might not be on the tip of your tongue.

