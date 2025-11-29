logo
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard prepares to take a throw during his debut. Anfield, November 1998.

Can you name Liverpool’s Xl from Steven Gerrard’s debut in 1998?

On 29 November, 1998, Steven Gerrard started his Liverpool career by making his senior debut in a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Gerrard, who came through Liverpool’s academy, started on the bench at Anfield before replacing their right wing-back in the 90th minute.

“He was very emotional when he came on. Can you imagine?” Gerrard Houllier later told ESPN.

“A player’s dream when you support a club is to play for that club. He was just 18. It was to just show him: ‘You are in our plans and we rely on you for the future.'”

The midfielder went on to become a Liverpool legend, but we’re asking you to name the starting Xl that Gerard Houllier selected for that win over Blackburn. Our time to beat for this one is 02:12.

Steven Gerrard Liverpool