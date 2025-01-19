Can you name Man City’s 19 biggest Premier League victories?

Manchester City have enjoyed some thumping victories in the Premier League era – but can you name their 19 biggest winning scorelines?

Many sides have visited the Etihad and come away with a humiliating hiding, while City also aren’t immune from recording eye-watering scorelines away from home either.

We’d like you to name their 19 biggest Premier League victories and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the season, scoreline and whether the game was home or away as your clues.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?