Can you name Man City’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

Manchester City have made several blockbuster signings over the years, but what about the players they’ve sold? We’re challenging you to name the 25 most expensive sales in the club’s history.

In order to help you out, we’ve given you the fee received (according to Transfermarkt) and the year that the transfer took place.

There are a few sneaky answers in here, so we’d be impressed if you managed to get full marks in the 15 minutes that we’ve allocated for this quiz.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming every player to score 15 or more Premier League goals for Manchester City?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Man City player to have scored in the PL for Pep Guardiola?