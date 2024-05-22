Can you name Man City’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

Manchester City have been blessed with some of the Premier League’s best goalscorers – but can you name their top goalscorer from every Premier League campaign since the competition’s inception?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them all, with only the number of goals given as a clue. We’re talking league goals only here and this gets tough for those pre-takeover entries.

If that gives you the taste for more try and name Man City’s 25 oldest Premier League appearance makers since 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player with 15+ Premier League goals for Man City?