Can you name Man City’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?

Over 200 different players have played for Manchester City in the Premier League – but can you name their top appearance maker for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning U, X or Y has played for City in the Premier League, but that still leaves 23 players to get – and it’s not as easy as you might expect.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of games each player played for the club in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

