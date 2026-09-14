Manchester City's Edin Dzeko has a shot on goal during his side's Champions League game with Napoli. Etihad Stadium, September 2011.

In 2011-12, Manchester City played in the Champions League for the first time since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup – and their first game was against Napoli and ended in a 1-1 draw.

The game against Walter Mazzarri’s Neapolitans came on September 14, 2011, at the Etihad Stadium and Edinson Cavani gave Napoli the lead before a goal from City’s left-back drew them level.

The campaign would ultimately end badly for City as they finished third in the group and dropped into the Europa League – but how well do you remember the first of the six group games?

We want you to name Roberto Mancini’s starting XI from that draw with Napoli.

And if this give you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming City’s first Premier League XI under Pep Guardiola?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Man City?