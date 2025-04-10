Can you name Man Utd’s XI from their 7-1 win over Roma, 2007?

Manchester United‘s 7-1 win over Roma in 2007 was one of their most famous nights in European football – but can you name the starting XI from that Champions League quarter-final tie?

United had lost the first leg in Rome 2-1, but tore into their Serie A opponents from the off and ended up recording an emphatic win on aggregate.

We’d like you to name the XI picked by Sir Alex Ferguson that night in April 2007 with only the formation to help you.

