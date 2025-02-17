Can you name Man Utd’s 30 youngest Premier League debutants?

Manchester United are renowned for giving opportunities to their young players – but can you name their 30 youngest Premier League debutants?

United’s academy has been remarkably prolific in producing players of Premier League quality, and though not all of them have proven good enough to last the distance at Old Trafford, it’s where plenty got their first taste of first-team action.

And, incredibly, United have included an academy product in every matchday squad going back to the 1930s. This is an incredible achievement when considering the globalised nature of modern football and United’s sheer wealth.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson insisted the club has maintained its philosophy despite his departure.

“That would apply to almost every club apart from Manchester United because, to be honest with you, in the history of Manchester United from Matt Busby’s days to my time, that has to really be a foundation of the club; it has to be the strongest point,” he said in 2015.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the 30 youngest players United have given debuts to in the Premier League, with the year they first appeared listed as a clue.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 26/30 but we reckon any die-hard United fan will be able to match our score – at the very least.

