In August 1996, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his debut for Manchester United, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

After being heavily linked with Alan Shearer, United surprised people by signing the relatively unknown Solskjaer from Norwegian side Molde.

The striker was introduced just after the hour mark and made an immediate impact, firing a shot at Blackburn’s Tim Flowers before tucking in the rebound.

It was his first of 126 goals for United, but we’re asking you to name the XI that Sir Alex Ferguson picked to start that day.

