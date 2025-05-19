It was a mad afternoon and an emotional one. On May 19, 2013, Manchester United drew 5-5 with West Brom in Sir Alex Ferguson’s very last game as manager but well do you remember it?

The result didn’t matter as United had already sealed Sir Alex’s 13th Premier League title – but it was a brilliant season finale that swung one way and then the other.

We’re asking you to name the XI that Ferguson picked to start that day.

“It was a great finale,” West Brom boss Steve Clarke said after the match. ‘Sir Alex told me it’s the first time one of his teams has surrendered a three-goal lead, so credit has to go to my players for that.’

“I think he will enjoy his retirement. People will remember that game for years to come. It’s a great tribute to him.”

