New Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (r) alongside former Manchester United and England international Bobby Charlton during his first match in charge - a 2-0 defeat away to Oxford

On November 08, 1986, Alex Ferguson’s legendary reign at Manchester United began with a not-so-legendary 2-0 defeat away to Oxford United. Do you know the names on his first teamsheet?

Long before he was knighted, Ferguson arrived at Old Trafford to turn around the dormant giants’ fortunes.

Ron Atkinson had been sacked and in came Ferguson, fresh from his success with Aberdeen and taking Scotland to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

In 2013, auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son valued the original teamsheet valued at £2,000, describing the match as “an inauspicious start to a dynasty that yielded a record 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among its haul of over 30 trophies”.

We want you to name Ferguson’s starting XI for that match at the Manor Ground. It’s not easy, this one; you need to be well-versed in your United history before they conquered the world. The time from the office to beat is 05:02.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try to name every player Ferguson used during his final season at Old Trafford?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

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