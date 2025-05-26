In May 1999, Manchester United beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League final to complete their historic treble. How well do you remember the United team that won that game?

The Red Devils had already pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title and beaten Newcastle United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

After Mario Basler gave Bayern an early lead, substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both scored in injury time to turn the game around.

But forget those famous substitutes – we’re asking you to name the 11 players that made it onto Sir Alex Ferguson’s teamsheet that night.

“The main thing was just Sir Alex coming into the dressing room,” Sheringham later recalled Ferguson telling the players in the dressing room at half-time.

“He said look, you’ve seen that trophy out there on the halfway line. If you don’t win this, we won’t be able to touch it.

“You might not ever get this close again. So make sure you give everything in your power, an individual performance and as a team performance, to make sure that you try and win this game. Don’t leave anything out there.

“No ifs and buts when you come off the pitch and just make sure you give everything.”

