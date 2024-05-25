Can you name Manchester United’s XI from their 2016 FA Cup final win?

On May 21, 2016, Manchester United won their 12th FA Cup after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Jason Puncheon put Palace ahead with 12 minutes left but United reacted quickly and grabbed an equaliser three minutes later.

Despite going down to 10 men in extra time, United won the cup after substitute Jesse Lingard scored a brilliant winner in the 110th minute.

“It is fantastic to win this title for the club, for the fans, and also for me because I now have won the cup in four countries, and not many managers have done that,” Louis van Gaal said afterwards.

“We had 10 players, and we have played Tuesday evening also, but we have deserved it I think.”

But United’s success failed to mask the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football. BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer said: “United had to win the FA Cup on Saturday to take any credibility away from this season.

“But the fact they have got some silverware does not change the fact it has been a hugely disappointing campaign for them.

“Lifting a trophy is obviously a good way to end a season but, like I said before the final started, finishing fifth made it a poor one, whether they won at Wembley or not.”

It proved to be Van Gaal’s final game in charge of United and we’re asking you to name the starting Xl that he selected.

