Can you name Man Utd’s XI from their FA Cup semi-final win v Arsenal, 1999?

Mention Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final replay of 1999 and one moment in particular will spring to mind above all others.

Ryan Giggs’ iconic winner and celebration went down in folklore as United went on to end the 1998-99 season as treble winners, overshadowing a stunning goal from a certain United No.7 earlier on in the game, but how well do you remember the rest of that famous clash with Arsenal at Villa Park?

We’ve set you the task of naming Alex Ferguson’s starting XI that day. United fans with strong memories of that spring night in Birmingham will back themselves for a strong score here.

