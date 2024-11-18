Can you name Man Utd’s Xl from Roy Keane’s last game for the club in 2005?

On September 18, 2005, Roy Keane made his 480th and final Manchester United appearance in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Keane led the United team out at Anfield but had to be replaced by Ryan Giggs in the 88th minute after picking up an injury.

During his time on the sidelines, the midfielder famously criticised his team-mates on MUTV after a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. The interview infuriated Sir Alex Ferguson and Keane left Old Trafford by mutual consent in November.

The former Republic of Ireland international then had a brief spell at Celtic before hanging up his boots, but we’re asking you to name the Xl from his last United game.

