In March 2003, Manchester United fielded their youngest-ever Champions League XI during a second-round group match at Deportivo La Coruna.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Sir Alex Ferguson took the opportunity to give a number of youngsters experience of European football. This didn’t stop them from falling to a 2-0 defeat.

We’re setting you the task of naming Man Utd’s starting XI from that match in Spain. Even die-hard Reds will struggle to name every player here.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming Manchester United’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Man Utd’s Treble-winning squad?