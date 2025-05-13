It’s been 13 years since Manchester City scored two injury-time goals to beat QPR 3-2 and win the Premier League title in dramatic style – but can you name City’s starting XI from that momentous afternoon in Manchester?

After clawing their way back to the top of the league, City only needed to beat relegation-haunted QPR to secure their first title since 1968.

But, even with heavy investment, City remained stubbornly addicted to self-destructing. They took a first-half lead but second-half goals from Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie looked set to gift Manchester United the title.

The home fans at the Etihad couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Tears were shed, seats kicked and scores of fans left the stadium in frustration as the clock ticked into injury time.

What followed was the greatest conclusion to any Premier League season. Substitute Eden Dzeko grabbed the equaliser before another striker wrote himself into City folklore with a title-winning goal in the 94th minute.

It was a moment that nobody who witnessed it will forget, but we’re asking you to name the full starting line-up that Roberto Mancini named in May 2012.

The time from our office to beat is 00:40 and any serious City fan should be getting full marks here.

