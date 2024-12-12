Can you name Man Utd’s XI from the 2017 Europa League final win v Ajax?

Manchester United’s most recent European trophy came on May 24 2017 in the Europa League, when they beat Ajax in the final. Can you name the starting XI Jose Mourinho sent out to face the Dutch side?

Manchester United’s progress in the Europa League that season was not entirely straightforward.

They finished behind Fenerbahce in their group and only beat Rostov, Anderlecht and Celta Vigo by a single goal across two legs in each of the rounds up to the final. They even needed extra time to get that goal against the Belgian side.

Ajax looked a formidable opponent, too. Peter Bosz’s side were playing some exciting stuff and had young players like Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong coming through.

They had not counted on one factor, however – Mourinho. The Portuguese coach put on one of his destructive masterclasses, identifying the weakness in the Ajax system – namely Davinson Sanchez’s passing – and exploiting it ruthlessly.

United scored one in the first half and one early in the second – both coming from midfielders more renowned for their creativity than their eye for goal – and Ajax could not respond.

Forget the final score for a second, though. We want you to name the starting XI that Mourinho sent out that May night in Sweden.

The time to beat from the Planet Football office is 00:53, and we expect some strong scores from United fans especially. It’s not that long ago, is it?

