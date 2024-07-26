More than 100 different players have scored for Manchester United in the Premier League – but can you name their top goalscorer for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning Q, U, X or Z has scored for United in the Premier League, but that still leaves 22 players to get – and it’s harder than you might imagine.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored for United in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

