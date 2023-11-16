On September 21st 1994, Paul Scholes made his first-team debut for Manchester United, starting in a League Cup tie against Port Vale.

Scholes, who was part of the famous Class of 92, made an immediate impact and scored both of United’s goals in a 2-1 win at Vale Park.

The midfielder then scored on his Premier League debut three days later, but we’re asking you to name the United Xl from that win over Port Vale.

“When he joined us as a little runt of a lad at 13 years of age he was about four foot 10 or something and we had great doubts whether he’d grow. Fortunately he did and he became the player we all saw,” Sir Alex Ferguson later reminisced.

“Over 718 games and 155 goals, absolutely fantastic career. And bearing in mind he had some injury problems which would have put him him alongside Ryan and Sir Bobby I am sure of that.

“That apart, what a career… and the goals he scored – unbelievable. He was the absolute perfect player and no matter how many great players we have had in the past at Manchester United, Paul sits in the great pantheon of those players, there is no question about that.”

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming United’s XI from the 2008 Champions League final?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Man Utd’s Treble-winning squad?