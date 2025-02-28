Can you name Manchester United’s XI from the 2010 League Cup final?

On 28 February, 2010, Manchester United took on Aston Villa at Wembley in the final of the League Cup, running out 2-1 winners thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Wayne Rooney.

Rooney’s goal was one of 34 in all competitions that season and it meant that United had defended a major knockout trophy, having won the same honour in 2009.

What we want you to do, though, is name Sir Alex Ferguson’s starting XI from that day. The time to beat from the Planet Football office is 01:45.

