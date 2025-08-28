On Sunday, August 28 2011, Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford – and it turned into one of the most embarrassing days in the Gunners’ history as they lost 8-2. How well do you remember it?

As the Arsenal glory years gave way to the late-Wenger-era stasis, Arsenal travelled up to Manchester without a number of first-team players. United took full advantage.

Despite not fielding their strongest-ever side – it was a team that went on to lose 6-1 to Manchester City a couple of months later, for crying out loud – Sir Alex Ferguson’s men put in a barnstorming display, ripping Arsenal apart and scoring some wonderful goals.

“We live in a cynical world these days and the media are so cut-throat,” Ferguson said after the match, backing his old adversary Wenger to turn things around.

“It is hard to understand at times, but the job he has done for 15 years now is phenomenal.

“He has introduced a philosophy of football and a way of playing and has brought in entertaining players and has sold fantastically well. I respect that.”

What we want you to do is name the starting XI Ferguson put out. The time to beat is 01:43.

