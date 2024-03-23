Can you name the most capped player for every South American nation?

Many of club football’s greatest players have translated their prowess onto the international stage – but can you name the all-time leading appearance makers for every South American nation?

A combination of quality and longevity is key for anybody hoping to become their country’s most-capped player and plenty of legendary figures have achieved just that.

With enlarged tournaments and marathon qualifying campaigns, many of South America’s most capped players have come in the modern era.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and we must admit, this gets pretty tough in places. We’ve given you the country and the number of goals as a clue and an asterisk denotes that they’re still active for their national team.

If you fancy another challenge after giving this a go, why not try name the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the all-time top scorer for every South American nation?