England's most capped outfield player during an international friendly in 2014.

Can you name the 25 most capped players for England?

Most English football fans will feel they can name the 25 most-capped players for the England national team. Can you?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of appearances each player has made for their country. An asterisk denotes a player who’s still active in the professional game.

If this is too easy for you, then you might want to try our challenge of naming every one-cap wonder for England since 2000.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

