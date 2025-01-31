Can you name the 25 most expensive signings by Football League clubs?

Teams below the Premier League aren’t afraid to splash the cash these days – but can you name the 25 most expensive signings made by Football League clubs?

To help you out, we’ve given you the transfer fee, the buying club and the year in which the deal was completed. You have 15 minutes to complete our challenge.

