In September 1997, Newcastle United secured a historic Champions League group stage win over Barcelona at St James’ Park. Can you name the XI that started the game?

Newcastle’s No.11 netted a hat-trick inside the opening 50 minutes before Luis Enrique and Luis Figo scored late on but the home side held on for the win.

The Magpies weren’t able to get out of the group stage, but we’re asking you to name the Xl that Kenny Dalglish selected for that game against Barcelona.

“To play so well against Barca and do what we did that night does not get much better,” later recalled a certain England international who featured for the Magpies that night.

“As much as people will remember it for [blank]’s hat-trick for the biggest feature of the game was [blank]’s performance.

“Don’t forget this was against a top-notch Barcelona defence and he ripped them open time and time again.

“He gave them a torrid time and it was probably his best game for the club.

“The European nights are special and Newcastle didn’t have many.”

You surely know the bloke that scored that iconic Magpies hat-trick. But can you guess who was talking there, the player that he singled out for praise?

