Newcastle United‘s 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in April 2005 is a match their fans are desperate to forget but can’t help but remember.

Graham Souness’ Magpies were unforgettably reduced to eight men, with one sent off after he handballed it inside the area before two more were shown red for fighting with one another.

Chances are you’ll remember those incidents, but how well do you remember the rest of the team? We’re asking you to name Newcastle’s starting XI on that occasion.

If you’re in the mood for another challenge why not try naming the first Newcastle United XI of the Mike Ashley era in 2007?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.