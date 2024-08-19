Can you name the 20 oldest outfield players in Premier League history?

Some of the Premier League’s best players have continued playing well into their mid-30s – but can you name the 20 oldest-ever outfield appearance makers in the competition?

Not only did these players have the physicality to compete in one of the toughest leagues in the world, they managed to do so close to their 40th birthday.

We’ve given you the club and the year of each player’s last appearance, with an asterisk for the two current Premier League stars included in this quiz.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

