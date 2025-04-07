Can you name the 25 players with the most match-winners in Premier League history?

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United legends are among the 25 footballers we’d like you to name in this tricky Premier League quiz.

We’re asking you to name the players who have scored the most match-winning goals and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

The only clue we’ve given you is the number of match-winners each player recorded.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name the top 30 non-European Premier League goalscorers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every European country?