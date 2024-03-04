Can you name the 25 players with the most Premier League games without ever scoring?

Not every Premier League player can be a prolific goalscorer – but can you name the 25 outfield players who have played the most games in the competition without ever scoring?

Some players have played over 100 top-flight matches without ever sticking the ball past an opposition goalkeeper.

And we’d like you to name the most non-prolific players in Premier League history. We’ve excluded goalkeepers and given you the number of appearances each player made.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 18/25 and you’ve got 15 minutes to beat our score.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?