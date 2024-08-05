Can you name the 7 players Tottenham signed to replace Gareth Bale in 2013?

Tottenham pocketed over £80million for the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in 2013 – but can you name the seven players Spurs signed to replace their Welsh talisman?

Bale was named PFA Player of the Year in the season before his sale to Madrid, indicating the difficulty any team would have had in replacing him.

But Spurs infamously spent the money on a succession of duds, with only a few of the seven signings achieving any success at White Hart Lane.

We’ve given you 10 minutes and both the transfer fee and position of each player.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try to name every manager to take charge of Tottenham in the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?