Can you name the 23 players to win the Champions League with more than one club?

Winning the Champions League is the ultimate dream for most footballers, so to win it with more than one club is no mean feat and a privilege like no other.

European football’s premier club competition, the Champions League is widely considered to be the highest honour one can win in club football worldwide, so to win it with more than one club is an extremely unique feat.

Just 23 players to date in the men’s game have managed to lift the illustrious trophy with more than one club since the competition was rebranded in 1992-93. We’re asking you to name them all.

It’s one for the true Champions League experts, this, with the players in the exclusive club ranging from the early 90s all the way to the more recent times of the 2010s.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name every player. To help you out, we’ve given you the clubs they won the Champions League with and the years in which they did it.

