Can you name the 20 players with the most CL knockout appearances?

The Champions League is the most prestigious cup competition in club football – and some legendary names have enjoyed some of their most iconic moments on that stage.

We’re celebrating longevity and asking you to name the 20 players who have made the most appearances in the Champions League knockout stages.

We’re expecting strong scores here – full marks are definitely achievable, especially given you’ve got the total number of appearances and every single player is a footballing legend.

You have 15 minutes. An asterisk denotes the player has featured in the 2023-24 Champions League knockouts.

