How well do you remember Portsmouth’s improbable FA Cup triumph from 2008?

Redknapp had fused together a side of silk and steel on the South Coast and led Portsmouth to consecutive top-half Premier League finishes in 2007 and 2008.

But the well-travelled manager won his first piece of major silverware with Pompey in 2008 as they swept to an unexpected triumph.

Portsmouth beat Ipswich, Plymouth, Preston, Manchester United and West Brom en route to the final, where a single goal was enough to see off Championship side Cardiff City and secure their first major trophy since 1950.

The club would soon enter financial difficulties, slipping out of the Premier League in 2010 and haven’t returned since. But that loss of status shouldn’t detract from Portsmouth’s moment of glory.

We’d like you to name Portsmouth’s XI from the 2008 FA Cup final and we’re expecting good scores considering the amount of 2000s cult heroes in their line-up.

