Can you name the 10 PL clubs that survived relegation with the fewest points?

Forty points is the traditional target for teams seeking Premier League survival – but some sides have stayed up with significantly fewer points on the board.

We’d like you to name the 10 Premier League clubs that survived relegation with the least number of points. We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete the task and your clues are the number of points each team acquired and the season in which they did so.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the 25 worst teams in Premier League history?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?