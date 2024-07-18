Can you name the Premier League goalkeeper with most clean sheets for every initial?

The Premier League has seen some fabulous goalkeepers over the years – but can you name the keeper with the most clean sheets for every initial in the competition’s history?

This is a supreme test of your football knowledge – and one that isn’t as easy as you might think.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of clean sheets each keeper made in the competition as a clue.

There are no entries for Q, U, X, Y, but there are still 22 names to get. An asterisk indicates the player is still playing in the Premier League.

If this one is just too straightforward for your football-addled brain, try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?