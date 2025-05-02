After a glittering 21-year playing career, David Beckham made his 834th and final appearance as a professional on May 18, 2013.

Beckham came through the ranks at Manchester United and blossomed into one of the best players in the world, enjoying spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and AC Milan.

In textbook Beckham fashion, he then finished his career at PSG, playing his final game in a 3-1 win over Brest before tearfully leaving the field in the 82nd minute.

We’re asking you to name the XI that started on that historic day when one of English football’s crown jewels finally bowed out.

