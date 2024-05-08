Can you name Real Madrid’s top ‘not Cristiano Ronaldo’ scorer every season since 2000?

Cristiano Ronaldo was Real Madrid’s top scorer every season he played in Spain – but can you name their top scorer in all competitions for every campaign this millennium not including the Portuguese icon?

Los Blancos’ list of 21st-century goalscorers is unsurprisingly dominated by Ronaldo – who has scored more goals for the club than any other player in history – but they’ve also boasted some other legendary forwards since 2000.

“There are two figures that I want to refer to. The worthy successor of [Alfredo] Di Stefano and the club’s top scorer, Cristiano,” club president Florentino Perez said following Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in 2018.

“During nine seasons, he was a benchmark and his trajectory will be counted from generation to generation.

“He is an example for all those who wear the Real Madrid shirt and those who have the dream of doing so in the future.”

