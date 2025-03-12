Can you name Real Madrid’s XI from the 2014 Champions League final?

It was a long time coming, but on May 24, 2014, Real Madrid finally got the trophy they’d been maniacally pursuing, the club’s tenth European Cup – but how well do you remember the game that sealed the title?

The final took place in Lisbon, and Real Madrid faced city rivals Atletico, beating them 4-1 in extra time after the 90 minutes had finished 1-1.

The triumph for Carlos Ancelotti’s side came 12 years after Madrid’s previous Champions League win and satisfied an itch the club had desperately been trying to scratch.

“We arrived very late to Madrid and I did not expect anything special, but seeing so many people on the streets celebrating the trophy is something I cannot forget for the rest of my life,” Ancelotti reminisced back in 2019, a couple of years before he returned to the Bernabeu.

“Cibeles was full, all the streets around too, fans everywhere.

“It is something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime, I enjoyed my time at Real Madrid.”

But can you remember the starting XI that the Italian manager sent out that night? Our time to beat for this one is 01:21.

