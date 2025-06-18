Xabi Alonso is back at Real Madrid and we’re fascinated to see how he’ll fare as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor. Things have changed a bit since he made his debut for the club as a player way back in 2009 – can you recall their starting XI from that occasion?

After five years at Liverpool, Alonso opted for a fresh challenge and joined Real Madrid in a £30million move in 2009.

The midfielder, who had fallen out with Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, was one of eight first-team signings that Madrid made during that summer.

He went straight into the starting Xl and made his debut against Deportivo La Coruna on the opening day of the La Liga season, helping Real to a 3-2 win.

Alonso went on to win a La Liga title, the Champions League and two Copa del Rey during his playing days with Madrid, but we’re asking you to name the XI from his debut.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Real Madrid manager since the start of 1997-98?