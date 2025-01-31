Can you name the 20 highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League?

Former Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona superstars are among the players taking home colossal wages out in the Saudi Pro League. But can you name the 20 highest earners out there?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the poster boy, pictured above, for the Saudi Pro League. But what about all the other big names who’ve left the European game for the promise of riches in the Middle East.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, and your clues are the player’s nationality and position. We’ve not included the exact wage as clubs are typically reluctant to release exact figures, but we are going by the numbers sourced from Capology.

There isn’t a single Saudi player in this list, and each and every one of these are relatively big names who have experience playing for clubs in Europe’s major leagues. So you might find this one easier than you might expect.

If you’re after another challenge after giving this one a go, why not try and name the 25 highest-paid players in the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the last 20 players to break the world transfer record?