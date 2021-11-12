A generation of Scottish football fans have grown up without seeing the Tartan Army at the World Cup. But the wait is finally over, after Steve Clarke’s Scotland booked their place for next summer’s tournament in North America.

France 98 was the last one they were at – can you remember the side that made it there?

Things started promisingly enough for Craig Brown’s men. They were defeated 2-1 by tournament favourites Brazil in the opening game but put in a competitive performance against Ronaldo and co with a desperately unlucky own goal ultimately proving the difference.

Scotland then kept their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Norway, only to see them dashed emphatically with a 3-0 defeat to Morocco in Saint-Etienne.

We want you to name the starting XI that Brown picked against Morocco.

