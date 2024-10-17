Can you name Sunderland’s Xl from the infamous beach ball win v Liverpool?

On October 17, 2009, Sunderland beat Liverpool 1-0 following one of the most hilarious controversial moments in Premier League history.

A fifth-minute strike looked to be heading into Pepe Reina’s gloves, only for the shot to take a deflection off a beach ball before nestling in the back of the net.

Despite complaints from the Liverpool players, the goal was given by the referee and Sunderland held on for a famous win at the Stadium of Light.

We suspect you’ll remember who was credited with the goal, but how well do you know the 10 others that Steve Bruce named in his starting line-up?

