Can you name the Team GB men’s XI from their 2012 Olympic opener?

On July 26, 2012, Great Britain fielded their first men’s football team at the Olympic Games since 1960 and, in hindsight, it is safe to say Stuart Pearce chose a bit of an odd squad.

Their opening match ended in a draw with Senegal before wins against the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay saw them reach the quarter-finals, only to lose on penalties to South Korea.

Today we are asking you to name the XI players picked by Pearce to start in that tournament-opener against Senegal. Before you @ us, we’re warning you that there are a couple of players that appeared in positions they aren’t usually associated with.

